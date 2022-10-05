Arunachal: Silver Jubilee celebration of ‘Tabyu Millo’, first Apatani feature film

ZIRO- The 21st generation youth of today must be made to understand their roots, identity and the ordeals of their ancestors in evolving the present day society and local films can play a pivotal role in bridging this generation gap, said Agriculture & allied Minister and local Legislature Tage Taki here yesterday.

While speaking as the chief guest during Silver Jubilee celebration of ‘Tabyu Millo’, the first Apatani feature film screened in 1997, Taki said that local films should be promoted and encouraged which will not only revive and preserve our diminishing cultures and traditions but also give a window to our talented youth artists and be a source of livelihood to them. Ziro is coming up as a popular tourist hub and I am sure if we make good local films at regular intervals and show it to our visitors, they will surely love it, he added.

Watch Video

Congratulating the ‘Huto Film Society’ on Silver Jubilee of its maiden film that triggered the process of making local films in the state in late 90’s, Taki urged the youth to seriously consider film as a career option and also implored Huto Film Society to continue making local theme based films and documentaries in the interest of youth of our tribal state.

While informing that he had been rendering philanthropic service for a noble cause such as sponsoring a video camera to shoot the movie in 1997, renowned Northeast highway builder and chairman of PH Constructions Puna Hinda offered to sponsor the sequel of making of ‘Tabyu Millo’. I stand with any good cause for the betterment of our youth and our society, added Hinda, the guest of honour of the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Video

Narrating the ordeals of making the film in 90’s in absence of modern gadgets and facilities, director and producer of the film and Assistant Director, DIPR Radhe Tajung said that the idea of doing something ‘creative’ for the youth and society triggered him to make the film against all odds despite being a novice in the world of film making and without any financial sponsors for the project. ‘In 1997 I was drawing a salary of Rs two thousand per month while the budget of the film was Rs twenty thousand. So, I had to obtain a loan at 10 percent interest to fulfill my mission, he informed, while adding that he has no regrets and remorse as society at large acknowledged and appreciated his path-breaking effort.

Informing there was no looking back since the journey of ‘Tabyu Millo’, Tajung further informed that he has so far directed and produced many more local based films and documentaries including ‘Budding Society’, an English documentary in 1998, ‘Ashwarn Vibhaw’, a Hindi feature film in 1999, ‘Biodiversity’, an English documentary in 2000, ‘Unique Cultivation’, an English documentary in 2001, ‘Abotani’ (the genesis of mankind), a short Hindi film in 2002, ‘Abotani & Buru Piicha’ (folk tale of Apatani), a short Hindi film in 2002, ‘Papim Pame’ ( Romantic Apatani folktale), a short Hindi film in 2003, ‘Unity in Diversity’, an English documentary in 2004, ‘Pride of Jhamkhar’, a short Hindi film in 2013, ‘Losar’ (a new year festival of Monpa tribe), an English short documentary in 2013, ‘Marching ahead’, a Hindi documentary in 2015, ‘Torgya Festival’ (Monastic festival of Monpa tribe), an English documentary in 2016, ‘Dree Mythology’, an Apatani drama play during Dree Festival in 2017, and ‘A brief history of Tajang, a quest for excellence in all field’, an Apatani documentary with English sub-titles in 2022.

Watch Video

On the occasion, a two-minute silence was observed for deceased artists of the film including famous Apatani lyricist and script writer Tage Diibo, lyricist Radhe Tadu and actors Millo Pulo and Radhe Takha. Renowned artists of Arunachal’s first Hindi feature film ‘Mera Dharam, Meri Maa’ of 1976 T.H Tayung and Mudo Dumi also spoke on the occasion.

The function was attended by several budding local actors, singers, lyricists and also marked by cake cutting ceremony and felicitations to surviving artists, crew members, technicians and sponsors of ‘Tabyu Millo’.