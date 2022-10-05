Arunachal: Durga puja celebration with great pomp and show

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Durga Puja celebration across Pasighat and other places here in East Siang district began with much festive fervor with performance of rituals (awahan and adhivas) by priests on Maha Saptami on Sunday last marked the beginning of Durga Puja. Pasighat town wore a festive look on the occasion with illuminated and decorated puja pandals these days with devotees thronging in the puja pandals amidst the chanting of hymns.

Among the various Durga Puja celebration committees of Pasighat, the one at Sawmill area of 2 Mile Pasighat, Sri Sri Sarbajanik Durga Puja Committee-2022 led by Oyin Gao, Ward Councilor of Ward-6 of Pasighat Municipal Council as President, Kaling Taloh as Secretary, marked a remarkable celebration. Besides their usual festival celebration, the Durga Puja committee Sawmill area also incorporated promotion of education and cultural during the festivity. Besides various cultural competitions conducted for all community and tribe and region, the committee had also conducted Painting, Essay and Extempore speech competition for students where global concerning topics like Global Warming was one of the topic.

While talking with this scribe, Oyin Gao informed that he has been associated with the Sawmill area Durga Puja celebration committee since 17 years ago as a President and this time around education was also given importance while celebrating the festival. Local MLA, Kaling Moyong, former Minister, Bosiram Siram and Tapi Darang appreciated the good initiative of Gao.

Meanwhile, East Siang district administration and the police have tightened their belt to ensure smooth celebration of the festival. Traffic movement has been strictly regularized in the township to facilitate pedestrian movement. Puja committees are also maintaining close coordination with the police to thwart any subversive bids by anti-social elements.

It is believed that the Goddess arrives on the earth to kill the demon king Mahisasura, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. She is accompanied by her children Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik and Ganesha.