Arunachal: AAPLU appeals to govt to complete ISBT’s drainage system before monsoon

Lekhi- The All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU) appeal to the state government in general and Transport department in particular to complete the drainage system of Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) before onset of next monsoon.

Speaking to media, APLU President Dana Tadu inform that there has been several untold suffering and lots of problems for the passengers since last few years and ISBT has become flood prone area.

We have seen in media on several occasion during monsoon the ISBT has been flooded with rainwater and mudslide and only die to unavailability of proper drainage system and master drainage system. Tadu said.

We learnt that the transport department has initiated tender system but the work of master drainage and proper drainage system should be done and problems like previous years are not repeated and passengers do not face more problems.

Today the team and executive members of APLU conducted a social service with its volunteers which was organized by Capital complex unit. The social service was conducted in the entire campus.

Whatever was possible our volunteers and executives members did. On the occasion installed two dozens of bamboo made dustbin also handed over four numbers of plastic dustbins to the ISBT authority. Tadu added.

He further appeal the passengers and their relatives and friends and well wishers those who visit at public service institutions ISBT not to throw garbage in the campus but to properly in dustbin and help the administration to keep the ISBT clean and hygiene