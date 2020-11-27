Arunachal: Mama Natung visits Dorjee Khandu Badminton Academy

CHIMPU: Minister for Sports & YA Mama Natung visited the under construction site of Dorjee Khandu Badminton Academy (DKBA ) here at Chimpu today.

The Minister was accompanied by Anirudh Singh, Secy SYA, Director SYA, Principal SLSA, team of Engineers from Urban Development & Technical Wing of Sports Dept and expressed satisfaction over its progress.

The Minister expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for donating vast plot of land in greater interest of Sports Fraternity and the people of state.

Recalling the contribution of former Chief Minister who himself interested in sport and was a sports lover. Natung said; ‘This academy is the best tribute to Late Dorjee Khandu’.

He also discussed the issues of encroachment, boundary walls, protection walls & approach road including a need for Bailey Bridge and directed the Secretary SYA to examine them to put proposals at earliest.

The academy will be a state of art infrastructure and have seating capacity of 1000 with 8 courts. It will also have provision of separate boys & girls Hostels inside the 20,700 meter square campus beautifully developed.