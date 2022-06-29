Assam: Two-day unique technology festival kickstarts in RGU

GUWAHATI- The second edition of annual technical festival of the Assam Royal Global University (RGU) “Love for Technology” kickstarted today (29th June) with the inauguration ceremony followed by the number of technical events and concluded with the cultural night of Technophilia 2.0, where the band – Urban Breeze- performed.

Chairman of the Technical Board of IIT Guwahati, Prof. (Dr.) Chivakulu Devraj Sastri attended the inauguration session as the Guest of Honor. The other dignitaries who graced the occasion were Vice Chancellor of RGU, Prof. (Dr). SP Singh, RGU Chairperson (Academics) Prof. Alak Kumar Buragohain, RGU Registrar, Dr. Diganta Munshi, and Prof. (Dr.) Anuradha Devi, Dean of RSAPS, RGU. The inaugural function was also attended by many technology savvy participants from across Assam, students of RGU and faculty members.

Prof. (Dr.) Chivakulu Devraj Sastri during the inauguration session said that this kind of festivals teaches how our skills matter, not the number of degrees we hold. He said, “We should try to come out of our comfort zone.” Prof (Dr.) SP Singh lauded the festival and said that more of such festivals should happen in every institute. He said, “Be not afraid of failures and make them the stairs to your success.”

Prof. Alak Kumar Buragohain expressed that the youths are the torch bearers of innovation, and we can rely on them to bring changes into the world.

It needs to be mentioned that around 1400 participants across Assam participated in the various technological events which were organized on the first day of the festival, which includes Algosmash – a coding competition, mobile photography, structural designing and Rob-O-lympics.

Computer Science department of RGU also released the departmental magazine- “Projukti” during the inauguration session. The festival will conclude on 30th June evening with a grand valedictory program.