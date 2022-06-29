Arunachal: Massive search operation continues for missing JCO

ITANAGAR- A massive search operation is underway to find missing JCO of Indian Army in Lower Subansiri of Arunachal Pradesh. Army personnel went missing on June 26, 2022., informed a defence spokesperson.

During an operational patrol in the forward areas of the remote Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, Naib Subedar Amrendra Kumar of Red Shield Division, slipped and accidentally fell into a fast flowing mountain stream. An immediate search operation was launched by search parties in the area along the stream.

A large number of search parties have since been launched and the scope of search has been expanded to include the downstream flow of the mountain stream.

Assistance of local villagers and civil administration is also being taken and they have been incorporated in the efforts to locate the JCO.

The extensive search operation has continued non-stop, even as extremely rugged terrain, inclement weather and incessant rains have made progress very slow.

Notwithstanding, the adverse climatic conditions, all out efforts are being made by deploying all available resources to locate the missing JCO.