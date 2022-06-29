Arunachal: 3 Day Visit of NITI Ayog team in Longding Ended

LONGDING- The visit of central team of NITI Aayog in Longding district from 26th to 29th June 2022 ended with a meeting today at DC conference Hall. In the meeting KS Rejimon Joint Secretary NITI Aayog and Ms Mausumi Sahoo shared their experiences, observation and feedback.

‘Speaking at the occasion Mr Rejimon appreciated the efforts being taken up by district administration and concerned departments towards mitigating the issue of water scarcity.

He appreciated the Model of Ranglua where 1400 Pits have been dug for recharging ground water under the leadership of MLA Kanubari Gabriel D Wangsu.

Also, he also commended the efforts of MLA Longding-Pumao Tanpho Wangnaw for setting up a raining water harvesting unit with a capacity of 3 lakhs litres of water.

He also explained about Jal Sakhti Abhiyan(JSA) and told that JSA works on the basis of cooperation and convergence between different agencies. He added that JSA focuses on the involving the people and is not a top down model.

Then he urged everyone to take up reformative action, adopt Jhum cultivation, build check dams for mitigating the issue of water scarcity. Lastly, he said he will take the issue of water scarcity of Longding at the appropriate forums.

Ms Mausumi while speaking at the occasion said that Longding has unique issues and therefore the solutions need to be region specific using with localized techniques. She suggested district to come up with a comprehensive District Water Conservation Plan.

MLA Longding also spoke at the meeting he said “ the issue of water scarcity is hard reality- we are endeavouring our best to address the issue; hopefully with your(central Team) visit and involvement our efforts will get the much needed momentum and push”. He also, talked about requirement of funds for ongoing water project in the district.

Speaking at the occasion Bani Lego DC Longding said that he will coordinate with all the departments and will come up with and effective and comprehensive plan. He said that priority would be given to Amrit Sarovar to Mitigate the issue of water scarcity in the district. Water is a basic need and the district administration is committed and always working toward addressing the grievance of the people despite limited resources.

Executive Engineer PHED Tage Nipa also spoke on the occasion and said “Longding is not yet in the list of water stressed district; it should be included in the water stressed list’’.

Dakli Gara, EAC cum Project Director DRDA also spoke on the occasion. The meeting was attended by HDOs, BDOs and official from the line departments.

It is to inform that the purpose of the visit was to take stock of the progress of ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain 22 and to discourse upon the ways for effective implementation of the JSACTR 22 and preparation of water conservation plan.

During the three-day tour the team visited various sites- on 26th June they visited sites Luaksin, Sangsatham and Mophakat; On 27th June they visited Hasse Russa, Ranglua, and Kanubari Forest Reserve; On 28th June they visited Zedua, Senua and Janglo.