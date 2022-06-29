ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: New RGURSF team urged to reclaim their space

June 29, 2022
Arunachal: New RGURSF team urged to reclaim their space

ITANAGAR-  The handing and taking over ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) was held recently at the forum’s office here. The reshuffling has been done upon the expiry of tenure of the present executive body.

In his brief speech, outgoing RGURSF President Reken Lollen reminded the scholars regarding their service towards society apart from research and academics.

Congratulating the new team, he advised them to not only focus on the issues related to the scholars of the University but also extend their assistance and work closely with the state government regarding various policy making strategies for the growth of the state.

He urged them to continue with the traditional activities of RGURSF in organizing seminars, workshops, conferences and other academic activities.

Outgoing General Secretary Prem Taba urged the scholars to “reclaim their space” by asserting their voices whenever and wherever required to strengthen efforts aimed at fostering a peaceful ecosystem for study and academic activities.

He urged the newly elected leaders to build a bridge between the students and university administration to make sure that research scholars’ ideas and opinions are heard, and they can take active control not only of their future, but of their lives now; hence facilitating a progressive society.

He stressed the need for the research scholars to come out with original works to stimulate interest among the students of the state to do the same. A relevant research work if materialized can get to state board education syllabus. Teaching such original works in the classrooms will be very easy for the teachers and this would generate interest among the students to emulate the research scholars to pursue research as a career and bring out their own books, he said.

Apprising the scholars to be mindful citizens, he said “There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.”

Techi Sissal of Commerce department and Nima Dorjee of AITS department was selected as the President and General Secretary of the forum respectively.

Other posts that were appointed on the occasion included Chibom Jilen as Vice President, Menuka Kadu as Education Secretary, Utpal Dutta as Convenor, Yontan as Spokesperson, Soni Rumchu as Finance Secretary and Heta Meto as Sports secretary.

June 29, 2022
