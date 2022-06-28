Arunachal: Flood Claims Three More Lives in state

ITANAGAR- After heavy rainfall since early hours on Tuesday three more persons died in flood-hit Arunachal Pradesh. Many parts of the Papumpare districts were affected very badly due to Flash flood, landslide and water logging. The toll due to landslides and floods since April has risen to 15, official said.

The Flash flood swept away four persons near Huto Village under Balijan Circle of Papumpare. However among the four persons, one boy could manage to escape from ill fate.

The Search and Rescue team of NDRF and local police could retrieve a dead body of a lady namely Hillang Boni aged 19 years. NDRF and local police are still conducting search and rescue operation for the remaining missing persons.

A 36-year-old woman, Sangio Yapa, died and three others suffered injuries in a landslide that buried their home at Takar Colony in Naharlagun, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Moromi Sonam said.

In another incident a massive landslide occurred near the living area of under construction water plant of Hollongi airport where one miraculously escaped with injuries and one worker was buried by landslide. The approach road to under-construction Donyi Polo Greenfield Airport at Hollongi lay submerged in flood waters

NDRF conducted Search and Rescue Operation and retrieved the Dead body of the deceased.

In an another more incident Five persons were reported to be trapped amid the rising water of Dikrong river near Naharlagun Helipad area. The lives of the five persons were threatening with rising current and water level of the river. NDRF swiftly responded and rescued all the five persons to safety.

Most of the rivers, rivulets, and streams in the state capital are in spate, with threats looming over human settlements and thoroughfares. The administration has asked people living in flood-prone areas to move to safety. All schools in the state capital have been asked to suspend classes for three days from June 29 until further orders, the DDMO added.