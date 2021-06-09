Ladakh: Covdi-19 Warriors Crossing a river in JCB Machine

LADAKH- In the above picture you can see the “Covid Warriors crossing river sitting in JCB Machine so that they could reach rural Ladakh to render their services. This picture has gone viral on the internet, and people are saluting the spirit and courage of these warriors.

The image shared by Ladakh MP Tsering Namgyal shows four healthcare workers seated on the arm of the JCB machine as they cross the river with high water flow.

Sharing the image, the Ladakh BJP leader wrote, “Salute to our #CovidWarriors. A team of #Covid warriors crossing the river to render their services in rural Ladakh. Stay Home, Stay Safe, Stay Healthy and Cooperate the Covid Warriors.”

The photo was lauded by internet users who saluted the spirit of the Covid warriors battling severe odds to save lives.

Salute to our #CovidWarriors. A team of #Covid warriors crossing river to render their services in rural Ladakh. Stay Home, Stay Safe, Stay Healthy and Cooperate the Covid Warriors. pic.twitter.com/cAgYjGGkxQ — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) June 7, 2021

It was no surprise then that the tweet was widely shared, with users praising the frontline warriors for their dedication. Within a few hours, the photo was ‘liked’ over 7,700 times and ‘retweeted’ nearly 1,000 times.