Arunachal’s war on drugs: 143 including 11 policemen arrested in 45 days

ITANAGAR- As many as 143 people, including 11 policemen have been arrested in Arunachal Pradesh during the past 45 days after the state police launched a ‘war on drugs’ .

Addressing a press conference here, state Home Minister Bamang Felix, said after Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his address at the annual conference of SPs and Commandants of AAPBn/IR.Bn in Tawang (on April 19), had given a clarion call to make Arunachal a drug-free state by 2022, the Director General of Police (DGP) had formed teams across the state to bring the drug dealers to task.

“State police is working on a war footing against drug menace. Altogether 86 FIRs have been registered since April 21 and 143 people arrested,” Felix said. He informed that among the 143 there are 11 police personnel.

Felix also informed that alltogether 25 police personnel have been arrested since last two years, out of which two were dismissed from service, and departmental inquiry against the rest is in progress.

He said all the police personnel arrested are in judicial custody except two, who are in police custody.

Felix said besides recovery of banned substances like, 200 kgs of ganja, 1.8 kgs of opium, 1.2 kgs of heroin, 800 grams of brown sugar and cash of Rs 1,23,830. a good number of mobile phones and vehicles used in illegal transactions from the possession of the arrested accused persons were also seized. A few firearms were also seized, he added.

“We are concentrating more on the drug peddlers. We are trying to uproot their chain completely. Hopefully by 2022 we may declare Arunachal a drug-free state,” the Home Minister said.

DGP RP Upadhyaya, who was also present, reiterated that whoever is directly or indirectly involved in drug peddling or its consumption will not be spared.