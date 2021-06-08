Arunachal: ABK Siang District bids farewell to outgoing DC Rajeev Takuk

PASIGHAT- The Adi Baane Kebang East Siang district unit today bid farewell to the outgoing Siang District Dy. Commissioner, Rajeev Takuk at the office of Siang District Dy. Commissioner among the presence of ABK members of Siang district led by President, Taho Mibang and General Secretary, Tali Tamut.

ABK Siang District President, Taho Mibang and General Secretary, Tali Tamut said that outgoing DC, Siang, Rajeev Takuk was a dedicated officer who worked much for the welfare and development of the Siang District’s people.

“Rajeev Takuk is also Chief Advisor of Adi Baane Kebang Central Executive Body and under this capacity also he worked much for the welfare of the Adis of Siang District. We wish him good health and the same tempo and dedication for the people wherever he is being posted in”, added Mibang and Tamut.

Rajeev Takuk is a APCS Admin Grade officer and is known for his good administrative skills among the people. Takuk, who has been given the charge of Jt. Secretary, Political is being replaced by Atul Tayeng, an equally dedicated and public friendly officer (director Disaster Management), as DC Siang District and their formal handing-taking over charge is slated on Monday next, informed the sources.