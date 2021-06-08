Arunachal: PMC Councilor Oyin Gao seeks immediate repairing of damaged boundary wall of APP Balwadi school

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Acting on his special care to schools and protection of its assets, the Pasighat Municipal Council, Ward No. 6 Councilor, Oyin Gao has negotiated and requested the contractor to repair the boundary wall of UPS Balwadi, APP Colony on Monday after a JCB working at the site accidentally damaged the boundary wall.

While doing the sand gravel filling work at APP colony road, some portion of APP Balwadi school building protection wall collapsed owing to being accidentally hit by a JCB on Monday morning. On hearing the incident, Councillor Oyin Gao immediately rushed to the site and discussed the same with the School Management Committee and the nearby authority. He further assessed the loss and requested the contractor to build the wall again by maintaining the quality from their end as educational protection is his priority, he opined.

On his request, the contractor is also very pleased and assured to repair the same within 3 days time with top priority. The prompt action of the councillor Oyin Gao is appreciated by everyone including the SMC and student communities of APP Colony Balwadi school.