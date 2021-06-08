Arunachal: RGURSF expresses grief over demise of fellow scholar Abom Bui

ITANAGAR- The Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) has extended its deepest condolences to the family of Abom Bui, a Ph. D research scholar in RGU’s history department who died here on Tuesday owing to comorbid complications.

In its condolence message RGURSF General Secretary Prem Taba said “We are deeply saddened to know about the demise of our colleague. She was an amiable, sincere, hard working and down-to-earth person. She did her schooling from Saint Joseph School, Seppa and completed her graduation from DNGC.

She championed her department, earning her position as the topper of Masters in Arts (History) and earned herself a gold medal for excellent performances throughout the semesters. She also topped the RGU Mphil and Ph.D (RGUMPET) exams 2020.

After completing her M. Phil she had joined the Department of History for a Ph.D. She was also very active within the scholars’ fraternity.”

Mourning the demise, Taba said Bui was an important asset to the university, history department and the research community of the state.

We extend our deepest sympathies and solidarity to the bereaved family during these hard times. No words hold enough power to compensate for the loss of such a wonderful person. May her soul rest in peace, he prayed.

Meanwhile, Dr. David Pertin, Joint Registrar, RGU in a message said “Today with great sadness the Vice Chancellor shared the sad news of the untimely death of our bright PhD scholar Abom Bui. The sad news was conveyed during the start of the 33rd Meeting of the Academic Council.

The VC of RGU, his counterpart from CUG, Director of IUAC, New Delhi and Director of NERIST, besides others expressed their profound condolences during the online meeting.”

I also convey my deepest condolences to the family and friends. May Eternal God grant peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreplaceable loss. In her, RGU in particular, the state of Arunachal and the nation lost a bright scholar, Pertin further added.