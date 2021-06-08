Arunachal: DC Longding Visits Chanu Village, Took Stock of Ongoing Vaccination Drive

LONGDING- Bani Lego Deputy Commission, Longding today visited Chanu village under Chubam circle to take stock of the ongoing Out Reach Session (ORS) for COVID vaccination. He interacted with the Medical officials engaged in the vaccination drive and urged them to convince the people for vaccination through proper counseling.

Mr. Lego also interacted with the people at the vaccination centre. He told them that it is important to get vaccination as it with will not just save them from COVID, but also provide physical and psychological strength. He asked the villagers not to believe in any rumors and fake messages and social media.

Miss Jananko Tingwa, the Circle Officer, Chubam informed that they are taking all efforts toward garnering public participation by involving local leaders, ASHAs, Aganwadi workers and PRI members. Miss Tingwa also informed that massive awareness programs in collaboration with various stake holders is being planned to ensure 100 percent vaccination within the circle.

Lastly, Mr Lego appealed the village chief and local leaders to provide their full support to the Administration to make the vaccination drive a successful one, “only with full vaccination we can win the war against covid”, he added.

It is to add here that Out Reach Sessions (ORS) with a properly planned roster are being organized by the District Administration in collaboration with the health department with an aim to provide vaccination to each and everyone in the dictrict. This ORS sessions aims to reach each individual even at the last mile and the last village.