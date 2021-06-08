Arunachal: Landslide blocks Seppa-Itanagar NH-13

ITANAGAR: The Seppa-Itanagar National Highway ( NH-13 ) has been blocked near the Leporiang area of after a massive landslide due to incessant rainfall.

The landslide took place today morning. Huge boulders and a large amount of debris fell on the highway.

A video circulating in Social media showing that ” People crossing over the blockage area on foot.

The officials have reached the spot and has been clearing the debris and boulders from the route to re-open the highway.

However official said ” due to continuous rain causing problems in restoration work,”.