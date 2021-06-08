Arunachal: Kra Daadi DA extended the standing order of SOPs till 1st July 2021

PALIN- A review meeting on Covid-19 status in the district was held here today under the chairmanship of Higio Tala, Deputy Commissioner, Kra Daadi District.

The DC decided to extend the standing order of SOPs till 1st July 2021. He also ordered for lifting the Micro Containment Order in the petrol depot complex, Palin after all positive patients recovered. He asked the Superintendent of Police, Kra Daadi to continue with the mask checking activities at Palin township.

Dr Chasen Lowang Mallo, District Medical Officer informed that random testing was conducted in Yangte area, a hotspot of positive cases. So far 63 persons have been tested through random testing, she added. She also suggested to keep Yangte area under strict observation before declaring it a containment zone.

Dr Gimi Tang, District Surveillance Officer (Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme) gave the present status of Covid-19 positivity in the district. He informed that a total of 33 positive cases are there in the district of which 22 cases are in Yangte and 11 cases in Palin respectively.

One patient has been referred and shifted to Dedicated Covid Hospital, Chimpu. Random testing for Covid-19 are being carried out in different places of the district. He further shared that all positive cases of Rai Balo village have recovered fully with no new cases.

Dusu Kaling, Superintendent of Police assured his continued support and said sufficient police personnels will be deployed wherever required.

Mrs Higio Yame, Additional Deputy Commissioner said that there have been remarkable changes inthe attitude of the Yangte public following the interventions of the district administration and the medical officers. Earlier the public was reluctant to go go for random testing.