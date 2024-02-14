ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Assam Rifles organised skill development training for local youths in Longding

Last Updated: February 14, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Assam Rifles organised skill development training for local youths in Longding

LONGDING- To empower individuals with the skills and tools they need to succeed, Assam Rifles in Longding District organised a month-long Skill Development Training Workshop for the youths of the TCL region.

This workshop commenced on 15 Jan 24 under the aegis of Longding Battalion of the Assam Rifles and finally culminated on 14 Feb 24.

Arunachal: MLA Ninong Ering may leave Congress and join BJP

This intensive workshop was designed to equip participants with practical skills and knowledge that are highly sought after in today’s competitive landscape.

Related Articles

From carpentry  to technical expertise in electronics, attendees have gained valuable insights and hands-on experience to thrive in their careers. A total of twelve skill youths have been trained in this program.

Arunachal: Trekkers discover a cave used during WWII by allied forces in longpongka hill in Triap

While distributing the essential tools to twelve participants, the Commandant Longding Bn of the Assam Rifles delivered the closing address and expressed his best wishes to all the individuals towards takin the first step towards a brighter future.

Tags
Last Updated: February 14, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Anomalies alleged in PDS distribution in Padu village, Upper Siang

Arunachal: Anomalies alleged in PDS distribution in Padu village, Upper Siang

Arunachal: Market inspection, awareness conducted at Sagalee

Arunachal: Market inspection, awareness conducted at Sagalee

Snowfall in Tawang: The Role of Border Road Organisation and Its Impact on Tourism

Snowfall in Tawang: The Role of Border Road Organisation and Its Impact on Tourism

Arunachal: Tawang witnesses heavy snowfall

Arunachal: Tawang witnesses heavy snowfall

Arunachal: Tracking Expedition at Longpongka Hill in Tirap

Arunachal: Tracking Expedition at Longpongka Hill in Tirap

Arunachal: Marli Kamki resigns from PPA

Arunachal: Marli Kamki resigns from PPA

Arunachal: Road Traffic awareness camp held at Longding

Arunachal: Road Traffic awareness camp held at Longding

Arunachal: Road safety awareness programme held at Yupia

Arunachal: Road safety awareness programme held at Yupia

Arunachal: RGU concludes XXI UNIFEST Celebration 2024

Arunachal: RGU concludes XXI UNIFEST Celebration 2024

Arunachal: Air Gun Surrender programme held at Taraso

Arunachal: Air Gun Surrender programme held at Taraso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button