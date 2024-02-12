Arunachal: Trekkers discover a cave used during WWII by allied forces in longpongka hill in Triap

THINSA ( Tirap ) : Trekkers of Thinsa Village discovered a cave used during WWII by allied forces in longpongka hill in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. This was the first trekking and expedition in this hill with a theme “Drug Chhodo, Trekking Mai Jodo”.

Thinsa village collaborated with the District (Tirap) Tourism Office to organise this trekking event, to boost and promote tourism in the district.

Everester Tagit Sorang and Native Routes tour and Travel Khunwang Tangjang led the team of 27 trekkers to enjoy the 2-day adventurous journey on Longpongka Hill. This fascinating expedition began on February 9 and concluded on the next day. Along with promoting tourism in the state and attempting to spread a social message, the group of trekkers led by Tagit Sorang also found something extraordinary.

They discovered a stone cave used during WWII at Longpongka Hill about 2,119 metre high above sea level. It is believed that their discovery was a cave used as a transit camp. Allied Forces used it back during World War II, according to a report by Asianet News. The trekkers clicked pictures and collected information about the camp as well.

While sharing many glimpses and details about the trekking expedition on the Longpongka Hill at Thinsa village, Tagit Sorang and the team send a Video to www.arunachal24.in.

Tagit recommended all the adventure buffs out there to enjoy this expedition. This trek takes you on a spectacular journey to witness an untouched paradise of lush greenery and nature’s aura. Overlooking breathtaking views, there are many unexplored natural caves to explore as well.

Longpongka Hill is the highest point of Tirap District Arunachal Pradesh and very nearest District HQ for Adventure Tourism Hotspot.

Thinsa village is the only village having the distinction of being associated with the 2nd world war wave action of allied forces. There is a place called “Longpongka” 7km away from the village which was used as a transit camp by the allied forces during the 2nd world war.

All the able male members of Thinsa and Kheti village served as porters to transport goods (Ration, Arms and ammunition) from Dilighat in Assam to Longpongka and from Longpongka to Myanmar border.

Throught this transit camp the Allied forces contained the advancing Japanese forces and disallowed opening of a new front from Myanmar towards NEFA then.

After the 2nd world war ended allied forces abandoned the transit camp never to be reckoned with.

Till today the existence of the transit camp was never made known to the outside world. The site is located at a point from which all surrounding patkai hills are visible including the plains of Assam.