Arunachal: National Road Safety month observed in Seppa

SEPPA- A month long awareness campaign was observed regarding Road safety. National Road Safety month was observed by District Road Safety committee in collaboration with Traffic Cell, Seppa.

The DC East Kameng, Sachin Rana also participated and spoke about the traffic rules and appealed public to follow traffic guidelines. Mass awareness regarding road safety and traffic rules was organised at various locations of Seppa town.

Also Read- Road safety awareness programme held at Yupia

Free ISI marked helmets alongwith roses were distributed to two wheelers riders to encourage the observance of Road safety by DTO Nikrun Bui.

He appealed public to co-operate with the district administration to reduce road accidents. Thorough checking regarding violations of traffic rule was also carried out in the month long exercise.