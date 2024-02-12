Arunachal: Massive forest fire hit in Thembang area of dirang

DIRANG- Authorities in West Kameng district have sent out an alert after a massive forest fire broke in Thembang, under Dirang sub-division on Saturday. The fire started spreading towards Rama camp and the southern parts of the village, a report said.

police sources said that “The devastating wildfire broke out near Thembang village on Saturday, which was controlled the same evening, but it further accelerated on the night hour of the same day. On Sunday morning the fire spreading towards the village.”

“Police personnel, along with jawans and officers of the 30 Bn SSB, and villagers reached on the spot and doused the flames,” police said.

However the fire has been doused in Thembang but the flames have spread all around the jungle within 7 km radius and could not be doused completely. Now the fire has already spread towards Rama Camp and towards the southern parts of the village.

firefighters from Bomdila, Dirang, and 30 Bn SSB team are trying there best to dose the fire.