Arunachal: 650 congress leaders and supporters join BJP in Mebo AC

MEBO- More than 650 congress leaders and supporters has joined BJP on 11th February 2024, in presence of Tarh Tarak State Vice-President cum Chairman Party Joining Committee, in a mass joining programme held at Kiyit Village under 39-Mebo assembly constituency in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tarh Tarak State Vice-President addressing the gathering said that “Mebo assembly constituency was rule by Congress since dacades but no proper and major development activities has taken place. The long pending demands and aspirations of the people is being fulfilled by the double engine BJP Govt at in the state and centre”.

Tarak on the occasion has appeal the masses to join the safron party for the desired development. He asked the ticket seekers to abide by the party rules and regulation and support the party candidates for the thumping victory in the upcoing assembly and parliamentary election to be held in few months.

He said that lots of Congress MLA contested candidates 2019 have joined to BJP and many more are in the process to join the party.

Mrs Yalem Taga Burang State Vice-President stressednew members to work hard with dedication towards the party so that to elect the BJP MLA from the Mebo AC in the forth coming election 2024.

Aku Borang District President, while welcoming the aspirant MLA candidates of various constituencies in East Siang District urged to contact with the district and mandal committee to organize the programme. He thanks the congress leaders and supporters to faith in BJP leadership and joined the party and assured his full support and cooperation.

Sinador Perme, Ashok Patir, Jaser Pangin, active congress leaders of Mebo constituency who joined along with 655 workers, assured to work for the BJP.

Tomi Haider District Incharge, Porchu Tamin convener Library Cell, Nima Sange Co-convener Media Department, Aku Borang District President, Lottek Pertin mandal president, Lipak Nyodu state Vistarak, Dr. M. Perme retired DMO and host of party karyakartas were also present in the mass joining programme.