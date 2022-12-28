Arunachal: BJP team visit Kepang La near Gelling

TUTING- The State BJP team visited Kepang La, near Gelling in Upper Siang district on 27th December 2022, and interacted with the ITBP personnel posted there. The main objective to visit international border village is to takes the stock the ground reality.

The team interacted with the officials of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at ITBP camp. The ITBP personnel said that there is no such any encroachment in border area and peace is always prevail here.

VIDEO- ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

Four kilometers away from the Gelling village in the Tuting circle, Kepang La is a mountain pass on the Indo-Tibetan Line of Actual Control near the course of the Siang river. It separates the Tibet from the Upper Siang district of India’s Arunachal Pradesh.

Before the 1962 war, the pass was used for barter trade between the local communities on both the sides of the border.

VIDEO- Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

The State BJP team led by Tarh Tarak Vice-President along with Techi Necha Spokesperson, Porchu Tamin Convener Library cell, Nima Sange Co-Convener, Media Department, and host of villagers also visited Gelling, the last village of Indo-Tibetan border.

Villagers of Gelling said that there is not any problems in the border and satisfied on the implementation of various program and policies of state and central govt. However they expected to improve the road communication in the area.

VIDEO-Arunachal: Watch Tawang’s History

Tarh Tarak State Vice-President highlighted about the developmental schemes implementing in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and its achievement in the state.