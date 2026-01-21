Arunachal: DC Seppa Trecks High-Altitude Lada-Sarli Re-Verification Camp

SEPPA- The Deputy Commissioner of Seppa, Yashaswani B, IAS, visited a high-altitude camp of Team-3 (Package-5) of the Lada-Sarli Re-Verification Team in January 2026, underscoring the district administration’s commitment to providing on-ground support to field personnel engaged in demanding assignments.

The Deputy Commissioner undertook a strenuous five-kilometre trek early in the morning to reach the camp, which is located deep inside difficult and inhospitable terrain. The visit was aimed at reviewing field conditions and motivating personnel involved in the re-verification process in remote and inaccessible areas.

Officials said the visit significantly boosted the morale of the team, reinforcing confidence and enthusiasm among members working under extreme physical and environmental challenges. The administration’s presence on the ground was seen as a strong gesture of support for personnel carrying out critical verification work in high-altitude regions.

The Lada-Sarli Re-Verification operation has been divided into three teams to ensure systematic and efficient coverage of the entire project stretch. Team-1 is responsible for Package-1 and Package-2, covering the stretch from 14.600 km to 43.650 km. Team-2 is handling Package-3 and Package-4, spanning 43.650 km to 85.600 km, while Team-3 is assigned Package-5, covering the stretch from 85.600 km to 123.500 km.

All teams commenced the re-verification process on January 14, 2026, and have continued their work despite harsh weather conditions, high-altitude terrain and dense, uninhabited forests. Officials noted that the teams are operating in areas devoid of human habitation, making logistics, communication and movement particularly challenging.

Despite these constraints, the teams have displayed sustained determination, discipline and professional commitment. The district administration has assured continued guidance and logistical support to ensure the successful completion of the re-verification exercise.

Officials said the Deputy Commissioner’s visit symbolised encouragement and solidarity, strengthening the collective resolve of the teams to overcome obstacles and complete the task with diligence and integrity.