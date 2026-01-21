Arunachal: Bandh Over Mosque Issue Disrupts Life in Lower Subansiri

ZIRO- Normal life came to a standstill in parts of Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday following a 24-hour bandh called in protest against the alleged illegal construction of a masjid in the district. The shutdown affected daily activities in Ziro and adjoining areas, with shops closed and vehicular movement remaining minimal.

However, the district administration declared the bandh illegal. The in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri district stated that the 24-hour bandh called on January 21, 2026, was unlawful under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The bandh was jointly called by the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Committee (Lower Subansiri District Unit), Bamin Michi Youth Association, Siiro Youth Association and the Arunachal Indigenous Youth Organisation. The organisations had demanded appropriate action by authorities over the alleged illegal construction.

Following the declaration, the organisations were directed to call off the bandh immediately. The Superintendent of Police was instructed to deploy adequate police force across the district to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, Millo Ambo, General Secretary of the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Baccho Committee, appealed to the authorities to release two detainees who were reportedly arrested in the early hours of the morning in connection with the bandh-related developments.

Police officials said the shutdown was largely observed peacefully, with no reports of violence. Security personnel remained deployed at sensitive locations, and authorities continued to monitor the situation closely.

The district administration reiterated that any concerns regarding construction activities would be examined strictly as per legal provisions and appealed to the public to maintain calm and allow due process to take its course.

While bandh supporters claimed the shutdown was necessary to draw attention to concerns over alleged illegal construction, officials maintained that any such issues would be addressed strictly in accordance with the law.

The situation in the district remained under control throughout the day, with officials appealing to the public to maintain calm and allow due process to take its course.