Arunachal: SIRD&PR Launches PRI Training Programme in Siang

BOLENG- The State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR), Arunachal Pradesh, has launched a three-day Foundation-cum-Functional Training Programme for newly elected Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members and functionaries at Boleng Community Block in Siang district.

The programme was inaugurated on January 21, 2026, by Tayi Taggu, Deputy Commissioner of Siang district, in the presence of Tamat Tatat, Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Siang, along with departmental officers and newly elected Gram Panchayat Chairpersons, Gram Panchayat Members and PRI functionaries.

Addressing the gathering, the Zilla Parishad Chairperson expressed gratitude to the state government and SIRD&PR for selecting Siang as the first district to roll out the training programme. He urged participants to utilise the opportunity to build a strong foundation for effective governance and development during their five-year tenure.

In his inaugural address, the Deputy Commissioner shared his experience in rural development, including his tenure as Director, Rural Development. He stressed that learning is a continuous process and said that age, position or authority should never limit one’s willingness to learn. Highlighting Panchayati Raj institutions as key platforms for continuous learning, he referred to the increasing role of digital governance tools such as mobile monitoring systems, geo-tagging, direct benefit transfer, PFMS and online audit mechanisms.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised that effective implementation of government schemes requires proper planning, execution and monitoring, and underlined the importance of generating Own Source Revenue to meet urgent local development needs.

He described the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department as central to transforming villages and called PRI members key stakeholders and change agents in grassroots governance. He also encouraged women representatives to actively participate in Gram Sabha proceedings and decision-making processes, stating that gender or lack of formal education should never be a barrier to leadership.

On the academic front, S W Bagang, Assistant Director and Core Faculty at SIRD&PR, delivered a session on the historical background and constitutional framework of the Panchayati Raj system in India and Arunachal Pradesh, including provisions of the Panchayati Raj Amendment Act. Sijit Kundu, Consultant, National Institute of Rural Development, spoke on the roles and responsibilities of PRIs in strengthening local self-governance and implementing development initiatives.

Representatives from the Public Health Engineering Department, Boleng, presented on initiatives aimed at improving water sufficiency in villages, while Jacop Siram, District Nodal Officer, also addressed the participants on the first day.

Officials said the training programme aims to enhance the capacity, knowledge and leadership skills of newly elected PRI representatives to enable them to contribute effectively to inclusive rural development. Similar programmes will be conducted across all blocks of Siang district in a cascading manner.