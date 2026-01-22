Arunachal: Women SHGs Launch Rural Mart, Mother’s Kitchen

TAWANG- The Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, on Wednesday inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Rural Mart, funded by NABARD, along with Mother’s Kitchen at the Walk-Through Market near the Parade Ground in Tawang.

The programme was organised by the Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU), Tawang, and saw the participation of nine Mother’s Kitchens out of the 18 registered units in the district. The newly inaugurated Rural Mart is being run through the collective efforts of women Self Help Groups (SHGs) and features a range of locally produced items, including herbs, traditional snacks, pickles and other indigenous food products, reflecting the region’s culinary and cultural heritage.

The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Rinchin Leta, Assistant Commissioners Sangey Wangmu Mosobi and Tsering Choden, District Agriculture Officer Pema Dechen, District Health Officer Koncho Gyatso, and other heads of offices from Tawang district.

During the programme, the participating Mother’s Kitchens showcased a variety of traditional cuisines and local brewery, drawing appreciation from officials and visitors.

Welcoming the participants, Block Mission Manager, ArSLM BMMU Tawang, Dr. Tsewang Dorjee, said that Mother’s Kitchen is a flagship initiative of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSLM) aimed at promoting and institutionalising catering units managed by women SHGs.

He said the initiative focuses on providing safe, hygienic and nutritious food, while creating a sustainable income generation model for rural women. He added that ArSLM provides capacity building, continuous handholding support and seed capital assistance of ₹30,000 to each Mother’s Kitchen to formalise operations.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner commended ArSLM for the initiative and appreciated the efforts of the women SHGs in presenting local cuisines in an organised and appealing manner. She encouraged the groups to maintain consistency in quality and service, noting that future opportunities would depend on standards maintained.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged government offices, institutions and the general public to avail catering services from Mother’s Kitchens for official and private events. She further directed BMMU Tawang to conceptualise similar initiatives to promote local arts, crafts and entrepreneurship, with the aim of expanding livelihood opportunities for women and youth in the district.