Crime

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Recover Six Stolen Luxury Vehicles

Naharlagun Police recovered six luxury vehicles in connection with a Hatigaon police case and handed them over to their rightful owners after verification.

Last Updated: 22/01/2026
1 minute read
NAHARLAGUN- Naharlagun Police Station has successfully recovered six luxury vehicles and handed them over to their rightful owners after due verification of ownership documents. The recovery was made in connection with Hatigaon Police Station Case No. 02/26, registered under Sections 61(2), 316(2), 319(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police officials, the vehicles were recovered from different locations within the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) during a coordinated operation conducted by a team from Naharlagun Police Station.

The operation was carried out in close coordination with Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Officer-in-Charge of Naharlagun Police Station, along with the Officers-in-Charge of Hatigaon Police Station and Udalguri Police Station.

Also Read- CM Assures CoSAAP on NPS, Lateral Entry Issues

In connection with the case, the prime accused, identified as Rupjyoti Das, has already been arrested by Hatigaon Police.

Following the recovery, two additional FIRs have been registered at Naharlagun Police Station after receipt of the case records. These include Naharlagun PS Case No. 10/26 under Section 318(4) of the BNS, and Naharlagun PS Case No. 11/26 under Sections 319(2) and 318(4) of the BNS.

Also Read- DC Seppa Trecks High-Altitude Lada-Sarli Re-Verification Camp

Police officials stated that further investigation is underway and steps are being taken to seek production remand of the arrested accused for questioning in connection with related offences.

The police said the recovery reflects improved inter-state coordination and efforts to curb organised vehicle-related fraud in the region.

