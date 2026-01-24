Arunachal: Indian Army Observes Parakram Diwas at Sigar

PASIGHAT- The Spearhead Gunners of Spear Corps of the Indian Army observed Parakram Diwas at Sigar Military Station in East Siang district on January 23, 2026, commemorating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and paying tribute to his leadership and contribution to India’s freedom struggle.

The event highlighted Netaji’s ideals of courage, sacrifice and nationalism, and their continued relevance in inspiring the younger generation. Army personnel recalled his indomitable spirit and visionary leadership, which continue to influence the ethos of the armed forces.

As part of the observance, teachers and students from Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Pasighat, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Pasighat, participated in the programme and interacted with Indian Army personnel. The engagement provided students with first-hand exposure to the functioning, traditions and professional values of the Army.

The students were shown a documentary on the Indian National Army and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a motivational film on the Indian Army, and visual presentations highlighting Operation Sindoor. Displays of new-generation military equipment and capabilities were also showcased, offering insights into modern defence preparedness.

Officials said the programme aimed to instil values of patriotism, discipline, leadership and selfless service among students, while strengthening their understanding of the “Nation First” ethos upheld by the armed forces.

The interaction underscored the Indian Army’s commitment to youth engagement and nation-building by linking the legacy of national leaders with contemporary military values. Organisers noted that such initiatives help foster civic pride and ensure that the ideals of courage and sacrifice continue to inspire future generations.