Arunachal

Arunachal: SMILE Beneficiaries from Namsai to Attend R-Day Parade

Two rehabilitated beneficiaries from Namsai district have been selected to attend the Republic Day Parade 2026 in New Delhi as special guests under the SMILE Project.

Last Updated: 24/01/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: SMILE Beneficiaries from Namsai to Attend R-Day Parade

NAMSAI-  Two beneficiaries of the SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) Project from Namsai district in Arunachal Pradesh have been selected to attend the Republic Day Parade 2026 in New Delhi as special guests, marking a significant achievement in the district’s social rehabilitation efforts.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, has selected 100 individuals from across the country who were formerly engaged in begging and have been rehabilitated under the SMILE–Beggary Scheme to attend the national celebration. The selection aims to highlight successful rehabilitation stories and promote inclusive development.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The achievement in Namsai has been made possible through coordinated efforts of the District Administration, Namsai, the Department of Social Welfare, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and the Dhamma Aid Foundation, which has been implementing the SMILE Project at the grassroots level.

Also Read- Arunachal Wins 3 Medals at India Skills NE Meet

The two selected beneficiaries from Namsai are Nipul Modi (10), currently studying in Class II at Government Primary School, Nongtaw Shyam, and Samir Tati (13), a Class VI student at Government Upper Primary School, Kaisu. Both children were earlier engaged in begging and are now continuing their education following rehabilitation.

In addition to the beneficiaries, three office-bearers from Namsai will accompany them to New Delhi. These include Indrajeet Dey, Principal of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Kasik; Ven. Panyajota Bhikkhu, Secretary; and Ven. Chandavansa Bhikkhu, Executive Member of the Dhamma Aid Foundation.

Also Read- Naharlagun Police Recover Six Stolen Luxury Vehicles

Officials said the selection reflects the effective implementation of the SMILE Project in the district and aligns with the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” articulated by the Prime Minister. The initiative focuses on rehabilitating vulnerable individuals through education, social security and livelihood support.

The participation of Namsai beneficiaries in the Republic Day Parade 2026 is being viewed as a recognition of sustained efforts towards inclusive development and as an encouragement for further strengthening social welfare and rehabilitation programmes in the region.

Tags
Last Updated: 24/01/2026
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal Yuva Samanvay 2026 Begins with Youth from 24 Districts

Arunachal Yuva Samanvay 2026 Begins with Youth from 24 Districts

Arunachal: DC Seppa Trecks High-Altitude Lada-Sarli Re-Verification Camp

Arunachal: DC Seppa Trecks High-Altitude Lada-Sarli Re-Verification Camp

Arunachal: Bandh Over Mosque Issue Disrupts Life in Lower Subansiri

Arunachal: Bandh Over Mosque Issue Disrupts Life in Lower Subansiri

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Trains Farmers on Drip Irrigation

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Trains Farmers on Drip Irrigation

Arunachal: NSCN-KYA Insurgent Surrenders in Longding

Arunachal: NSCN-KYA Insurgent Surrenders in Longding

Arunachal: Namsai Hosts WWII Vintage Jeep Rally

Arunachal: Namsai Hosts WWII Vintage Jeep Rally

Arunachal: Diet, Nutrition Awareness Held Under NABARD JIVA

Arunachal: Diet, Nutrition Awareness Held Under NABARD JIVA

Arunachal: ICAR Organises Field Day on Vegetable Diversification

Arunachal: ICAR Organises Field Day on Vegetable Diversification

Arunachal: PM-NAPS Awareness Workshop Held in Changlang

Arunachal: PM-NAPS Awareness Workshop Held in Changlang

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Sensitisation Meet on Women’s Safety Laws

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Sensitisation Meet on Women’s Safety Laws

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button