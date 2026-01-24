Arunachal: SMILE Beneficiaries from Namsai to Attend R-Day Parade

NAMSAI- Two beneficiaries of the SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) Project from Namsai district in Arunachal Pradesh have been selected to attend the Republic Day Parade 2026 in New Delhi as special guests, marking a significant achievement in the district’s social rehabilitation efforts.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, has selected 100 individuals from across the country who were formerly engaged in begging and have been rehabilitated under the SMILE–Beggary Scheme to attend the national celebration. The selection aims to highlight successful rehabilitation stories and promote inclusive development.

The achievement in Namsai has been made possible through coordinated efforts of the District Administration, Namsai, the Department of Social Welfare, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and the Dhamma Aid Foundation, which has been implementing the SMILE Project at the grassroots level.

The two selected beneficiaries from Namsai are Nipul Modi (10), currently studying in Class II at Government Primary School, Nongtaw Shyam, and Samir Tati (13), a Class VI student at Government Upper Primary School, Kaisu. Both children were earlier engaged in begging and are now continuing their education following rehabilitation.

In addition to the beneficiaries, three office-bearers from Namsai will accompany them to New Delhi. These include Indrajeet Dey, Principal of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Kasik; Ven. Panyajota Bhikkhu, Secretary; and Ven. Chandavansa Bhikkhu, Executive Member of the Dhamma Aid Foundation.

Officials said the selection reflects the effective implementation of the SMILE Project in the district and aligns with the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” articulated by the Prime Minister. The initiative focuses on rehabilitating vulnerable individuals through education, social security and livelihood support.

The participation of Namsai beneficiaries in the Republic Day Parade 2026 is being viewed as a recognition of sustained efforts towards inclusive development and as an encouragement for further strengthening social welfare and rehabilitation programmes in the region.