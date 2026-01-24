Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Trains Farmers on Kiwi Orchard Management

ANJAW- The ICAR–Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw, successfully organised a two-day vocational training programme on training and pruning of kiwi fruit orchards from January 21 to 22, 2026, at Rittiliang and Danglat villages in Anjaw district.

The programme was conducted as part of the mandated action plan under the Prime Minister’s Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY), with the objective of promoting scientific kiwi cultivation practices, improving plant structure, enhancing fruit quality and yield, and managing excessive vegetative growth in kiwi orchards.

A total of 25 participants, including farmers, farm women and rural youth, took part in the training. Satveer Yadav, Subject Matter Specialist (Horticulture), delivered detailed lectures and practical demonstrations on the principles and techniques of training and pruning of kiwi plants.

He explained that proper training systems such as Kniffin, T-bar trellis and pergola are used in kiwi cultivation, with the T-bar trellis system being the most commonly adopted. Under this system, iron or concrete pillars of about 1.8 metres above ground level are installed at six-metre intervals in a straight line, fitted with cross arms and outrigger wires to support vine growth. The vines are trained as a single stem up to the wire, followed by the selection of two permanent leaders in opposite directions, from which temporary fruiting arms are developed.

The training also highlighted key principles of pruning, including the fact that kiwi fruits are borne on current season growth arising from one-year-old wood, and that only specific basal buds are productive. Participants were informed that kiwi vines can grow two to three metres annually and require regular summer and winter pruning to prevent overcrowding.

Pruning operations were explained for both winter (January–February) and summer (June–July) seasons. In winter pruning, fruiting laterals are cut back to two vegetative buds beyond the last fruit, while older laterals are periodically replaced to maintain a balance between vegetative and reproductive growth.

Dr. Debasis Sasmal, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK Anjaw, said that the climatic conditions of Anjaw district are well suited for kiwi cultivation, making it a promising high-value fruit crop for the region. He urged farmers to adopt scientific training and pruning techniques to enhance productivity, fruit quality and long-term sustainability of kiwi orchards.

Officials said the training programme is expected to strengthen horticulture-based livelihoods in the district by equipping farmers with practical knowledge and skills for improved kiwi orchard management.