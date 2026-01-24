Arunachal: KGBV Student Leads WPS Pasighat on Girl Child Day

PASIGHAT- To mark National Girl Child Day, the East Siang District Police on January 23 undertook a symbolic initiative aimed at promoting leadership, confidence and empowerment among young girls in Pasighat.

As part of the programme, Yapi Pujan, a Class IX student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Saw Mill, Pasighat, was designated as the Officer-in-Charge of the Women Police Station (WPS), Pasighat, for a day. The initiative was intended to familiarise students with institutional roles and encourage aspirations towards public service.

During her symbolic tenure, the student was given practical exposure to various policing activities. She patrolled parts of the town, visited JE examination centres, interacted with members of the public to understand grievance redressal mechanisms, and received briefings from police personnel on the routine functioning of the Women Police Station.

Throughout the programme, she was guided and supervised by the regular Officer-in-Charge of WPS Pasighat and senior police officers, ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment.

Police officials said the initiative was educational and symbolic in nature, designed to inspire young girls by exposing them to leadership roles and law enforcement responsibilities, while reinforcing the importance of gender equality and women’s participation in public institutions.

The experience was described as memorable and empowering for the student, reflecting broader efforts by the district police to encourage confidence and leadership among the girl child.