Arunachal Tableau Highlights Adventure Capital Vision

Arunachal Pradesh’s Republic Day tableau at Bharat Parv highlights adventure tourism and sports-led self-reliance under the theme “Samriddhi ka Mantra – Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

Last Updated: 25/01/2026
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, has prepared a thematic tableau for the Bharat Parv celebrations at the Red Fort, New Delhi, as part of the 77th Republic Day observances.

The tableau reflects the national theme “Samriddhi ka Mantra – Aatmanirbhar Bharat” by highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s growing identity as the Adventure Capital of India.

Designed under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the display positions tourism and sports as key drivers of self-reliance, youth empowerment and economic growth in the state.

The tableau presents a “New Arunachal”, showcasing the state’s rugged landscapes, pristine rivers and high-altitude terrains as hubs for adventure sports and outdoor recreation.

The visual narrative highlights a range of adventure opportunities across the state, extending beyond established destinations such as Tawang, Dirang and Mechuka to emphasise a district-wide network of sports infrastructure.

It features mountaineering at Gorichen Peak, river rafting and kayaking on the Siang and Lohit rivers, paragliding and trekking in Ziro and Anini, and winter sports including skiing and snow trekking in high-altitude regions.

A central element of the tableau is the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang, showcased as a premier national training centre for land, air and water-based adventure disciplines.

The display highlights NIMAS’s role in training professionals in activities such as paramotoring, rock climbing and rappelling.

The tableau also reflects the state government’s emphasis on sports infrastructure development, highlighting the establishment of 58 Khelo India Centres across Arunachal Pradesh and the successful hosting of national-level events including the 77th Santosh Trophy and the SAFF U-19 Championship.

International adventure events such as the Border Adventure Championships and endurance races in Mechuka’s “Enchanted Valley” are also featured.

Officials said the tableau aims to project Arunachal Pradesh as a destination capable of hosting global adventure and sporting events, while promoting inclusive growth through tourism.

Through the Bharat Parv platform, the state seeks to present itself as a region where every district offers opportunities for adventure sports, eco-tourism and high-altitude exploration, aligned with the vision of a developed Arunachal Pradesh.

