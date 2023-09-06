ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Bike Lifter Gang Busted In Itanagar, 4 Held, 53 Bikes Recovered

Itanagar Police appeals denizens of ICR to remain vigilant and share any information regarding crime to make ICR crime free.

Last Updated: September 6, 2023
The Itanagar Police on Tuesday arrested four members of a bike lifters gang including the mastermind and seized 35 stolen motorcycles from them.

The arrested accused persons are identified, as  Bisho Milli 32 years, Pranab kutum 30 years, Pranab Kutum 20 years and Apolo Pegu @ Aadesh 30 yrs from Gohpur and Dhemaji district, Assam.

Takio Gungnia of Sekay colony, complained related to a bike theft case in Itanagar PS . After the receipt of this complaint, in Itanagar PS case was registered and assigned  to Inspr. N. Nishant for further  investigation.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the stolen bike was fitted with a GPS tracking system, Itanagar Police team managed to recover it from Gohpur, Assam.

Following which, a special team was constituted under supervision of Rohit Rajbir Singh, SP Itanagar Police, headed by Kengo Dirchi SDPO, Itanagar comprising of Dy. SP(P) S. Dore, Inspr. N. Nishant OC PS Chimpu along with Police personnel from SP Reserve, PS Chimpu and CRPF.

Later on, four persons were arrested namely Bisho Milli 32 years, Pranab kutum 30 years, Pranab Kutum 20 years and Apolo Pegu @ Aadesh 30 yrs from Gohpur and Dhemaji district, Assam and succeeded to recover 53 two wheelers vehicles from Gohpur which were stolen from different areas of ICR.

Itanagar Police appeals denizens of ICR to remain vigilant and share any information regarding crime to make ICR crime free. In any distress one may diall 112 ERSS emergency number.

