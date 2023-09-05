Arunachal: APWWS concern about the repeated instances of child sexual abuse in schools

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society ( APWWS ) is deeply concerned about the repeated instances of child sexual abuse in Arunachal’s schools, said Kani Nada Maling, President APWWS.

The incidents of sexual assaults reported from both Govt and Private schools are a matter of grave concern. Everyone in a position of authority should seriously reflect on what has gone wrong to reach a state where there are instances of rape and sexual abuse of children almost every month.

We strongly condemn the latest incident which is reported from Arunachal Public School, Ziro and urge our legislators to discuss this issue in the current legislative Assembly Sessionm Kani said.

The State Government must establish a high-level independent committee to investigate instances of repeated violence against students and propose remedial measures for all schools, whether government or privately run. The education department should promote awareness of the POCSO Act in every school in the state.

The Ziro branch of APWWS visited the police station on Monday to receive an update on the case. We are closely monitoring the situation, informed APWWS president.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society, appreciated and supported Congress MLA Ninong Ering for introducing the Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy-Election-Eligibility Bill 2023 during the upcoming monsoon session of the 7th Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh, started from September 4 and continue until September 7, 2023.

Mrs Kani Nada Maling, president , APWWS in a latter to Ninong Ering stated that “ Your commitment to addressing the crucial issue of monogamy and its impact on election eligibility demonstrates your profound concern for the welfare of our society.