Arunachal

Arunachal: Two days table top exercise, mock drill on earthquake scenario held in Longding

Mock Drill is a complete demonstration of how to react whenever a disaster occurs.

Last Updated: September 5, 2023
1 minute read
LONGDING- Longding District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in collaboration with the 12th BN National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Doimukh, conducted a two days Table Top and Mock exercise on Earthquake Scenario on 4th and 5th September, 2023, at Deputy Commissioner conference hall, Longding, & Deputy Commissioner Office Complex respectively.

Mock Drill is a complete demonstration of how to react whenever a disaster occurs. It identifies potential errors and risks. Improves coordination between different disaster control departments. It shows how to rescue and save people trapped on high floors, buildings.

On the first day, a table top exercise prelude to mock drill on earthquake scenario was held at DC Conference hall presided over by G Amte EAC Longding District At the outset, DDMO Longding welcome the house & briefed the NDRF about Longding District emphasizing on importance of Holding such program periodically to assess the strength & weakness to cope up with if any unforeseen disaster strikes.

An updated DDMP(District Disaster Management plan) was presented to NDRF officials to acquaint themselves about Longding District & its vulnerability to different hazards. A PPT was presented by R.K Swami Asst. Commandant 12 th BN NDRF Doimukh and M Sonowal. The program ended with a vote of thanks from G. Amte.

On the second day, An earthquake mock drill and preparedness activity was conducted to apprise everyone how to prepare themselves to deal with an emergency situation & to test emergency response plans at DC Office building Longding.

The drill focused on activation of the full response system, incorporated decision making and life safety aspects. The program was attended by M Tato ADC Longding, G Amte EAC Longding, L Wangham ZPC Longding, DIPRO i/c/ CO Pumao  Bini Shiva, administrative officers, Medical team, Fire & Emergency Services, APP, 36 BN CRPF, 40th Assam rifle, trained AAPDA MITRA community volunteers, staffs of DC Office, representatives of Line depts. & other stakeholders of Longding district.

