ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: NSCN-IM cadre surrendered before Assam Rifle in Longding

Last Updated: July 29, 2023
Less than a minute
LONGDING-   Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles along with State Police convinced an active cadre of NSCN-IM to surrender before the security forces.
photo credit- Assam Rifle

LONGDING-   Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles along with State Police convinced an active cadre of NSCN-IM to surrender before the security forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concerted efforts and relentless pursuit by the security forces in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh had paid dividends. 26 cadres had already surrendered in this year from this region.

The surrendered cadre had worked actively for insurgent groups in the past eight years. The surrender of this cadre is likely to motivate many more cadres from this region to join the mainstream.

The surrendered cadre was issued with a surrender certificate by the Bani Lego DC Longding and was subsequently dispatched to his native village in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Related Articles

Tags
Last Updated: July 29, 2023
Less than a minute
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Alleged accused in the Tasso Grayu murder case arrested

Arunachal: Alleged accused in the Tasso Grayu murder case arrested

Arunachal: Seppa Police arrested ATM robber, recover Rs 20 Lakhs cash

Arunachal: Seppa Police arrested ATM robber, recover Rs 20 Lakhs cash

Arunachal: 2 NSCN-K (NS) militants escape from jail after killing Security guard

Arunachal: 2 NSCN-K (NS) militants escape from jail after killing Security guard

Shocking News: Girl Raped Minor Boy in MP's Indore

Shocking News: Girl Raped Minor Boy in MP’s Indore

Arunachal: Namsai Police arrested 4 bike-lifters, recovered 26 stolen two-wheelers

Arunachal: Namsai Police arrested 4 bike-lifters, recovered 26 stolen two-wheelers

Arunachal: 2 Drug peddlers with suspected Heroine arrested in Pasighat

Arunachal: 2 Drug peddlers with suspected Heroine arrested in Pasighat

Arunachal: Tiger Poacher arrested with Tiger Skin, body parts from Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary

Arunachal: Tiger Poacher arrested with Tiger Skin, body parts from Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary

Arunachal: Hardcore NSCN-IM cadre arrested in Longding

Arunachal: Hardcore NSCN-IM cadre arrested in Longding

Arunachal: NSCN-K (YA) cadre, OGW apprehended in Nampong, recovered arms and ammunition

Arunachal: NSCN-K (YA) cadre, OGW apprehended in Nampong, recovered arms and ammunition

Shocking: Ex Army Man kills his 2-year-old son in Arunachal's Tawang

Shocking: Ex Army Man kills his 2-year-old son in Arunachal’s Tawang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button