Arunachal: NSCN-IM cadre surrendered before Assam Rifle in Longding

LONGDING- Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles along with State Police convinced an active cadre of NSCN-IM to surrender before the security forces.

The concerted efforts and relentless pursuit by the security forces in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh had paid dividends. 26 cadres had already surrendered in this year from this region.

The surrendered cadre had worked actively for insurgent groups in the past eight years. The surrender of this cadre is likely to motivate many more cadres from this region to join the mainstream.

The surrendered cadre was issued with a surrender certificate by the Bani Lego DC Longding and was subsequently dispatched to his native village in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.