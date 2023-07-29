ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tani Hali Tara inaugurates several development projects

Tana Hali Tara inaugurated 156 developmental projects executed from 2019-2023 by various departments under Balijan Sub division at a mega event held at General ground Balijan on Friday.

Last Updated: July 29, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Tani Hali Tara inaugurates several development projects

BALIJAN- MLA Tani Hali Tara appealed all the denizens to take ownership of the govt assets, protect and maintain them. He was addressing the gathering after inauguration of several developmental projects in Balijan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tana Hali Tara inaugurated 156 developmental projects executed  from 2019-2023 by various departments under Balijan Sub division at a mega event held at General ground Balijan on Friday.

Arunachal: Governor reviews the progress of Sela Tunnel

Few important projects inaugurated include the new office building of ADC Balijan, Office of the AE WRD, Sangdupota, Steel Girder bridge with RCC decking over river Papum at Ramghat, bridges over Mugoli, Tengabari, Lenka, Hollongi, Drupa rivers etc.

Related Articles

Several PMGSY roads, water supply projects, MIPs under WRD, Community Halls and other government structures were formally inaugurated during the mega event.

In the public meeting that followed MLA Hali said that “ His will to work for the people of Doimukh has been invigorated with the successful completion of so many important projects during the past 2-3 years.”

Arunachal: Millet Recipes Competition Prgm held in Yangsey Village

He appealed all the denizens to take ownership of the govt assets; protect and maintain them.

He further added that the idea to inaugurate 156 projects from a single location was adopted on “economical point of view and to save the public and the govt. from unnecessary expenditures”.

ZPM Sangdupota Hina Tok Camdir, ZPM Balijan Tem Pika, ADC Balijan Dr. Marchina Boria also spoke. PRI members, HoDs and public of Sangdupota, Balijan and Tarasso attended the event.

Tags
Last Updated: July 29, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Schools in Namsai, Easts Siang closed temporarily due to conjunctivitis outbreak

Arunachal: Schools in Namsai, Easts Siang closed temporarily due to conjunctivitis outbreak

Arunachal: Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated at Tawang

Arunachal: Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated at Tawang

Arunachal: Sigar Military personnel donates blood under the theme: ‘Raktveer hai asli Shoorveer’

Arunachal: Sigar Military personnel donates blood under the theme: ‘Raktveer hai asli Shoorveer’

Arunachal: DC LS advocates students to develop reading habits

Arunachal: DC LS advocates students to develop reading habits

Arunachal: Conjunctivitis now spreading from children to adults

Arunachal: Conjunctivitis now spreading from children to adults

Arunachal: Bamin Siri awarded Diamond of Asia-international Award

Arunachal: Bamin Siri awarded Diamond of Asia-international Award

Arunachal: orders closure of schools in Itanagar following outbreak of conjunctivitis

Arunachal: orders closure of schools in Itanagar following outbreak of conjunctivitis

Arunachal: awareness for Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana held at Kyidphel

Arunachal: awareness for Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana held at Kyidphel

Arunachal: wooden mask making workshop held at Shergaon

Arunachal: wooden mask making workshop held at Shergaon

Arunachal: Schools Closed In Longding Following Outbreak Of Conjunctivitis

Arunachal: Schools Closed In Longding Following Outbreak Of Conjunctivitis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button