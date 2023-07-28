Arunachal: Siang Mirror group donates relief to Gateh village fire victims of Payum circle

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a first of its kind noble and humanitarian initiative from Whatsapp group called ‘Siang Mirror’ led by Shaini Taki, Chief Admin and Alokong Litin, Asst. group admin, a sum of Rs. 30,812 collected and contributed from its group members was donated to the eight fire victims of Gateh village under Payum circle of Siang district today.

As per Shaini Taki, the contributed relief amount was deposited on the bank account of Dr. Taking Paser, General Secretary of Chebung Banggo Welfare Society from the area due to road blockade out of monsoon rain landslides along the Pasighat-Pangin and onward road blockades.

Taki and others from the Siang Mirror with its 674 members hopes and desires to do more social work like this in the near future also. It is reported that the Chebung Banggo Welfare Society has extended their thankfulness on behalf of the fire victims of Gateh village to the ‘Siang Mirror’ members for the help at their hour of grief.

It is to mention here that, a total of 8 houses and a granary house were reduced to ashes in a fire accident that occurred in Gate village in Payum circle of Siang district on 22nd July 2023 last. It is reported that valuable local beads and ornaments, besides livestock were lost in that fire accident.