Arunachal: Training for CHSL Examination 2021 held at Ziro

ZIRO- One day APSSB training of Centre superintends, Asst. centre superintends, invigilators, centre clerks and MTS for CHSL Examination 2021 which will be held on 3rd October, 2021 concluded. The training programme was held at auditorium hall DKGHSS, Ziro on 30th September.

All the drafted invigilators, including Centre superintends, Asst centre superintends, Centre clerks and MTS engaged at CHSL Examination 2021 took part in the training.

The welcome speech was delivered by Tage Chatung, EAC who is also a Nodal Officer of the examination

Nada Duri, Assistant Nodal Officer APSSB informed that 313 nos of trainees turned up for the training and at 14 sub-centres , the exam will be held in the different locations in the district on 3rd October 2021 .