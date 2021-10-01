Arunachal: Guv, CM extend Gandhi Jayanti Greetings

ADVERTISEMENT

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the birth anniversary of Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended hearty greetings to the people of the State on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. He expressed his hope that the occasion will strengthen the Gandhian spirit and values in our minds and actions.

In his message, the Governor said that Gandhiji’s message of truth and non-violence is universal. His ideal continues to transform diverse societies across the world. In today’s challenging environment, Gandhian philosophy has become more relevant. His concepts and definitions of truth and non-violence, as absolute values, are to be aspired for not just for better co-existence but enhanced quality of life for all and a strife-free world, he said.

The Governor said that Gandhi ji always liked and preached cleanliness. On this day, let us get together to instil the instinct of cleanliness in our children so that cleanliness becomes a tradition in India. Let us also pledge to follow the path of truth and non-violence and dedicate ourselves to achieve universal peace, amity and coexistence, he appealed in his message.

The Governor also appeal to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to observe all precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic by strictly adhering to COVID Appropriate Behaviour of effective use of face mask, frequent washing of hands, social distancing, i.e. ‘Do Gaz Ki Doori’ and taking the COVID protection vaccine, its two doses, at the earliest, without any apprehension of any kind.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his best wishes to the people on occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, birth anniversary of the Father of the nation.

In a message this evening, Khandu emphasized on the teachings of the Mahatma, which are relevant for all times.

“Gandhiji’s teachings on non-violence will always be relevant. However, at times when we are everyday splashed with news reports of violence from various parts of the country and the world his teachings attain supreme significance. Violence of any form and hatred of any degree are best avoided for a peaceful and progressive society,” he observed.

Paying rich tributes to the Mahatma, Khandu urged all, especially leaders to take a cue from the great soul, who practiced what he preached.

“Mahatma Gandhi not only preached love and non-violence but he practiced it. He must be the only one in the world who led a nation to freedom without ever picking up arms,” Khandu pointed.

“Lets adopt “Swachhta hi Sewa” to keep Arunachal clean and free of diseases” appealed the Chief Minister.

Khandu while stating that the unlock process has begun, he advised his fellow citizens to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviours. “Social distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands and using hand sanitisers should be our new normal” he said.