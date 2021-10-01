International day of Elderly 2021: 30 elderly persons including a 108 years old woman felicitated in Tawang

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- On the ocassion of “International day of Elderly 2021”, more than 30 elderly persons including one 108 years old women and one covid-19 survivor were felicitated with local scarf and gifts in Tawang .

International day of Elderly 2021 with the theme,” Digital equity for all ages” was observed and organized by NCD team Tawang at Kharsa village, Jang circle. The theme encourages the need for easy access and meaningful participation in the Digital world by older persons.

More than 30 elderly persons were felicitated with local scarf and gifts. The elderly group included one aged women more than 108 years and one covid-19 survivor.

Health check up was also carried out. Mr Pema Tashi, Physiotherapist taught physical exercises which are beneficial during old age.

Dr Sangey Thinley, District programme officer(NPHCE) stated that Older persons were more vulnerable during the recent pandemic and left isolated.

So the day is an opportunity to raise more awareness about their health, care and the rights. He appealed that elderly persons should not be left isolated and ignored.

Their rights must be respected and safeguarded equally in the society.