Itanagar: National Voluntary Blood Donation Day 2021 observed

ITANAGAR- The National Voluntary Blood Donation Day 2021 (NVBDD ) was organized by the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC)in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society(APSACS) & Indian Red Cross Society(IRCS),A.P branch.

Talo Potom, DC-cum- DM, Capital complex graced the occasion as Chief Guest, Dr.M.Lego, Director, Health Services was the guest of honor.

The winners of the online speech and oration competition on “Voluntary Blood Donation” was declared, with attractive cash prizes and certificates. Mr. Riknya Kamcham, Ms.Nang Lisa Manpang and Ms. Rose Mary Bam were declared 1st,2nd & 3rd respectively.

DD, SBTC. Dr. Joram Khopey spoke about the Blood service in A.P during his welcome and key note address, he specified the various developments in blood bank equipments and emphasized the act of VBB as an altruistic deed.

Guest of Honour, Dr.M.Lego lauded the role of voluntary blood donors and asked them to carry forward the noble service and contribute to blood service.

Chief Guest Talo Potom, urged everyone to be aware of the importance of voluntary blood donation. He urged all the youths and educational institutions to organise Blood Donation camps. He also applauded the development in Blood Transfusion Service in the state.

Individuals and Organisations who had shown exemplary service in the field of Voluntary Blood Service were felicitated on this day.

SBTC& APSACS also launched their official website on this day.