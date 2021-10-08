Arunachal: State Govt is committed to work for the welfare of the student community – Chowna Mein

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein said that the State Govt is committed to work for the welfare of the student community as well as for industrialization of the State for the economic growth. He said this while chairing a meeting to discuss the issue regarding the Sainik School and Industrial Growth Centre at Niglok in East Siang District at CS Conference Hall today.

Mein asked the Education Department to prepare a master plan for the establishment of the Sainik School in a permanent site and also to prepare an estimate for the land development. He also asked to form a committee to inspect the proposed site at Ledum in East Siang District and to submit the report at the earliest.

In the meeting, decision was taken to temporarily continue the Sainik School in the present site for another three years’ time till the infrastructures for the Sainik School is developed at a permanent site. It was also decided to use the infrastructures created for the Industrial Units for the accomodation of Teachers and Students of Sainik School till such time which will be later handed back to the Industrial Unit along with the infrastructures created for the Sainik School in the temporary site.

The decision to shift the Sainik School from the present site to another site has been taken keeping in view of the possible emmission of smokes, noise and pollutants from the Industrial Units, once it becomes fully operational as the Sainik School is situated just adjacent to the Industrial Growth Centre at Niglok which might become an issue later.

MLA West Pasighat Assembly Constituency, Ninong Ering had assured to donate 200 acres of land in free of cost at Ledum in East Siang District for the establishment of the Sainik School.

It is to mention here that the Industrial Growth Centre at Niglok is a Govt of India sponsored project and it is the only IGC in the State. The project was initiated in the year 2002 and 370 acres of land for the establishment of IGC was acquired in the year 2005. Till date, 16 Industrial Units have already been alloted in the site and once the Power Grid work is completed, these Industrial Units will become operational and more industrial units are anticipated to establish in the Centre.

While the establishment of Sainik School at Niglok was initiated in the year 2012 by HE Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and approval for establishment of the Sainik School at IGC Niglok was granted in the year 2015 with 100 acres of land demarcated from IGC for Sainik School and it became functional in the year 2018. Till date, 235 students are admitted in the Sainik School and are functioning in pre-fabricated temporary strutures.

Earlier, Commissioner (Education), Hiharika Rai made a power point presentation on the progress and status of Sainik School at Niglok.

Among others, Minister of Industries, Tumke Bagra, Minister of Education, Taba Tedir, MLA West Pasighat, Ninong Ering, Chief Secretary, Naresh Kumar, Commissioner(Education), Niharika Rai, Secretary (Industry), Hage Tari, Deputy Commissioner (East Siang), Kinny Singh, Special Secretary (education), Somya Saurabh and Member Secretary (AP Pollution Control Board), Koj Rinya attended the meeting.