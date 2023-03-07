Arunachal: Indian Army organises free medical camp at Gyangon Ani Gonpa

TAWANG- Indian army in collaboration with district administration Tawang organised a free medical camp at Gyangon ani gonpa today. The medical camp provided specialist service of army doctors on Medicine, surgery, ENT, and dental. A total of 97 patients which included the nuns of Ani gonpa and devotees visiting the nunnery were benefitted from this camp.

The camp was organised in the community centre below the nunnery and was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner, Tawang KN Damo and Commander Tawang brigade Brigadier NM Bendigeri.

Earlier DC and Commander alongwith other senior officers from army visited the nunnery and distributed blankets to all the nuns. The distribution of blanket to monks and nuns of all the monasteries and nunneries of Tawang district is the continuation programme of the Hans foundation a gurgaon based NGO with support from Arunodaya welfare Society, the nuns of Gyangon ani gonpa offered prayers for world peace and benefit of whole sentient beings on the occasion.

On 6th march 2023 blankets were distributed to the monks of Tawang monastery by the Dy Commander of Tawang brigade and Sonam Wangchu, secretary of the Arunodaya welfare society.

It is to be mentioned here that The Hans foundation had donated four ambulances to health centres, generator set for nunneries and jacket to all the monks and nuns of Various monasteries and nunneries of Tawang district last year.

The Secretary of NGO Arunodaya Welfare Society Sonam Wangchu informed that on coming 10th of March 2023 blankets will be distributed to the nuns of Singsur Ani gonpa near Lhou village.