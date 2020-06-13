World Blood Donor Day : Arunachal Governor compliments blood donors 

Itanagar- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) conveyed his compliments to all the blood donors on the occasion of the World Blood Donor Day, who, he said, have helped the sick and wounded and saved many lives by their humanitarian act. He expressed his hope that the occasion will motivate more and more able bodied youth to voluntarily come forward for this benevolent cause.

In his message to the people, the Governor said that blood donation is the noblest of the noble gestures as it provides life-saving help to the ailing and suffering people. Many patients battling with precarious health conditions require urgent blood. It is under such helpless conditions that blood donation gives them new life.

There can be no better satisfaction for a human being than to contribute and experience a life saving act. It makes the blood donor proud and gives a purpose to his / her existence – the feeling that a difference has been made to someone else’s survival.

The Governor, who is the President of Indian Red Cross Society, Arunachal Pradesh State Branch, said that it is true that after blood donation, blood cell counts go down in the blood donor’s body. But the positive and encouraging side of it is that this leads to the generation of new blood cells which gives the blood donor a healthier body and longer life span.

Reminding the people of their societal responsibility, the Governor said that blood is an essential part of the body and, therefore, in a welfare society ensuring continuous and adequate availability of blood for the needy, at the right time, by regular donation of blood, is a social obligation of every individual. He called upon all eligible blood donors and voluntary organizations to continue their mission with renewed vigour and enthusiasm, so that there, never ever, is any dearth of blood availability, for those who need blood in the State.

I commend and compliment all benevolent volunteers and gratis blood donors for their precious gift of blood for saving the life of others, the Governor said in his message.