Arunachal: Doimukh OC’s quarter remains flooded every monsoon since several years

Naharlagun- The government quarter of Doimukh Police station Officer Incharge (OC) in Papum Pare district remains flooded every monsoon since several years. The police personnels of Doimukh police station appeal the authority concern to provide a better quarter.

When contacted, officials of Doimukh Police station inform that earlier our police station also remain in flood water when there is heavy rainfall, though we got a RCC building of our Police Station but the authority have forget for construction of official’s accommodation.

One personnel inform that the government quarter of OC in the campus almost remain partially submerged under rain water in whole monsoon season. Due to which the OC unable to stay.

However a police personnel is staying there, with a fear that he may get infected with any water borne disease if he did not take precautionary measures.

When contacted, the OC Doimukh I Ete said that though there is a quarter for his accommodation in the campus but could not stay due to partially remained submerged and chances of getting with any water borne disease. However he has accommodation of police quarter in other place.