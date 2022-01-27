Itanagar: IMC Mayor urges CM to enhance funds for SWM

Story Highlights After a threadbare discussion Chief Minister Pema Khandu has accepted the representation and assured to extend all possible support to the IMC.

ITANAGAR– Delegates of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) led by its mayor Tame Phassang called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu and submitted representation related to the corporation here today at the Civil Secretariat.

While submitting the representation, IMC Mayor–Tame Phassang urged the Chief Minister Pema Khandu to enhance the funds for Solid Waste Management (SWM).

‘Since the inception of IMC , Grant-in-Aid of Rs 1.78 Crores allocated annually for Solid Waste Management (SWM) but the existing allocation is insufficient to render full service considering various vital factors viz POL, Sanitation Vehicle maintenance, wages of sanitary workers, etc. which attributes in restraining the ability of IMC to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in ICR.

Stating that, he appealed to the CM to augment the Grant-in-Aid for SWM to Rs six (6) Crores annually enabling the Corporation to deliver optimum service adequately.

Mayor also pressed for the strengthening of the manpower in the IMC for the smooth functioning of the corporation. He apprised the house that, IMC is functioning with 37 Contingency staffs only and Officer deputed by the Govt. Phassang urged the CM to allocate additional 87 posts for IMC with a provision to absorb the existing 37 contingency staff with all regular benefits and allowances as prescribed by the Govt.

Further, Mayor also sought the appointment of the Independent Assistant Commissioner for the IMC. ‘Presently the Assistant Commissioner posted in IMC is holding the additional charge of EAC, ICC & Under Secretary, Political due to which he is unable to dedicate full time to IMC and with the growing responsibilities and subject matters of IMC, it is requested that, a full-time Additional Commissioner may be posted in IMC’ , he requested.

Expressing concern over, the overlapping of Subjects, Mayor urged the CM to consider and facilitate provision for transferring all Power devolved to the Urban Local Body with sufficient manpower from the line Departments.

He stated, ‘it is also observed that HoDs of various departments are non-compliant in spite of resolution adopted by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation in its 6th Business Meetings wherein it was resolved that public and private agencies/machinery are to obtain NOC from IMC prior to implementation of any developmental schemes in the Jurisdiction of IMC to streamline and support the system of the work process.

Meanwhile, after a threadbare discussion Chief Minister Pema Khandu has accepted the representation and assured to extend all possible support to the IMC.

Minister for UD & Housing, ULB- Kamlung Mossang, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the CM- Sonam Chombay Secretary- UD, Mitali Namchoom also attended the meeting. During the hour-long meeting, Mayor apprised various issues related the non-enhancement of funds under Solid Waste Management, lack of manpower and other issues.