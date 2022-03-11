ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: SAD camp Held at Chanu Village in Longding

March 11, 2022
LONGDING –  Hundreds of villagers of Chubam Circle benefited from Sarkar Aapke Dwar Camps held at Chanu village conducted by Longding District Administration about 15 Km away from Longding District HQ on Friday.

Mrs Ngamjan Wangsu ZPM of Chubam inaugurated the Sarkar Aapke Dwar Camps, she urged the people of the circle to take full benefit of the camps under SAD. She appreciated the efforts of the district administration for such camps. Ms Jananko Tingwa The Circle Officer  Chubam and GPC Chanu also spoke

Clubbing with the SAD camp Arunachal Rising Campaign was also held by DIPRO office under the aegis of District Administration Longding, informative pamphlets of schemes of various Departments were distributed in the camp aiming towards ‘building an informed beneficiary base’.

Departments like Health, Veterinary, Fisheries, DFCSO, DLSA, Forest, WCD, Election, Agriculture, Horticulture also took part in the camp.

