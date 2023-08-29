National Sports Day 2023: RGU pays homage to ‘hockey wizard’ major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) kicked off a three-day event to celebrate National Sports Day, 2023, in memory of India’s legendary hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand.

The event, which runs from 29th to 31st August 2023, is a testament to the university’s commitment to upholding India’s rich sports heritage. This annual observance, held on August 29 in India, is a tribute to the enduring legacy of Major Dhyan Chand.

The program started with flower tribute to Major Dhyan Chand with presence of Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice-Chancellor of RGU, Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar, Dr. Sambhu Prasad, Head, Department of Physical Education & Sports Sciences, Faculty members of Department of Physical Education & Sports Sciences, PhD Scholars, Students of B.P.ED, PGDYTE, Sports Sciences and students from RGU.

Dr. Sambhu Prasad, Head, Department of Physical Education & Sports Sciences welcomed the dignitaries and highlighted the theme for this year’s National Sports Day celebration is “Sports are an enabler to an inclusive and fit society” and he also spoke about the achievement and contribution of Dhyan Chand towards hockey in India.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha Vice Chancellor Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh extended his greetings to all students, scholars and sportspersons on the occasion of Major Dhyan Chand’s 118th birth anniversary and the 12th National Sports Day. He also chimed in with words of encouragement, motivating students to actively participate in sports and other activities that could bring laurels to the nation.

Dr.N.T.Rikam, Registrar expressed pride in sportspersons’ contributions to the nation and paid his respects to India’s hockey legend, in his speech, implored students to delve into the biographies of our national heroes

A series of events were conducted Highlighting the day’s events were several recreational games, a tug of war, and a fiercely competitive cross-country race. In the men’s cross-country event, Shoney Megu clinched the top spot, followed by Raju Bokal and Nagd.

The women’s category saw Joti Mane in first place, with Ninalu Yun and Memi Mangti coming in second and third respectively. The tug of war witnessed B.P.Ed. 1st Semester Boys taking home the gold, while the B.P.Ed. 3rd Semester boys finished as runners-up, the recreational games saw B.P.Ed. 1st Semester Girls emerge as champions, and B.P.Ed. 3rd Semester girls as the runners-up.

The day reached its zenith with the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar, accompanied by other dignitaries, presenting the awards to the winners. The ceremony culminated with a group photo session, capturing the day’s triumphant spirits. In the subsequent day, 30thAugust, the university is conducting a workshop on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

The last day of the programme, 31stAugust will be marked by a spirited Sports Quiz Competition. By commemorating Major Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary in such a grand manner, Rajiv Gandhi University reinforces the idea that sports are an integral part of our national fabric.